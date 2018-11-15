Latest Newscelebrities

Deepika Padukone – Ranveer Singh Wedding Pics Out : See Here

Nov 15, 2018, 10:04 pm IST
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have finally released pictures from their two-day wedding in Italy. Two photos, one each from the couple’s two ceremonies, were posted on Deepika and Ranveer’s Instagram accounts at exactly the same time on Thursday evening. No captions were necessary – a simple heart emoticon did the job. The posts, unsurprisingly, instantly shot towards viralness, racking up likes and comments. An early comment on Ranveer Singh’s post was shared by Hrithik Roshan who wrote: “Huge congratulations.” The bride and groom wore Sabyasachi, who also posted the wedding pictures on his Instagram.

Here are the pictures.

