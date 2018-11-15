Fashion designer and servant found dead at home

A 53-year-old fashion designer and her help, 50, were allegedly murdered inside her plush Vasant Kunj Enclave home in Delhi last night following a dispute over unpaid dues.

The designer, Mala Lakhani, used to run a boutique in Green Park. A man who worked at the boutique is among three men arrested for the crime.

Rahul Anwar, who worked as a tailor at Ms Lakhani’s boutique surrendered at 3 am along with his two relatives, Rehmat and Wasim.

The officials rushed to the spot to verify the details and found the bodies of Ms Lakhani and domestic help Bhadur lying in a pool of blood.

The police suspect the murders were committed around 10 PM and the accused looted jewellery and ransacked the house after killing the two. The accused later panicked and surrendered, said an officer.

“Three people have confessed to the crime. The prime accused Rahul Anwar, who was a tailor at the fashion designer’s workshop, committed the crime with two of his relatives in an attempt to loot,” said police officer Ajay Chaudhary.

Police said Ms Lakhani had set up a tailoring workshop at her home. The accused hatched a conspiracy to kill her and after committing the crime, stole valuable items, including jewellery, from the house and left in her car.

Rahul Anwar told the police he had been working with Ms Lakhani for a while and his payments were due for the last few months.

The crime scene has been preserved and the bodies were sent for a post-mortem examination, police said.