Indian council of medical research unveils new logo

The Indian council of medical research (ICMR), the apex frame for health research within the country, unveiled its new logo with devanagari script used along the exterior of the present logo, and branding pointers on how the logo will have to be utilized in all institutions underneath the council.

“The dot and the Devanagari script in the exterior reflect the Indian roots of the council. The round and softer lettering depicts care and solidarity with science while the straight line imparts strength, professionalism and efficiency,” ICMR stated in a remark.

The 107-year-old council, one of the oldest medical research frame on the earth, has tried more than one evolutions in their logo over the century.

The new identity will supplement the principle logo of the council which represents the lamp of information with “Parikshakarino Hi Kushala Bhavanti”. This Sanskrit shloka translates to, “Those alone are wise who act after investigation”.

Balram Bhargava, secretary, department of health research, and director general, ICMR, stated the logo is “more than a change of symbol, it’s a symbol of change”.

“Brand ICMR has always been in the forefront of health research in the country and contributed in the country’s well-being through its path-breaking research and solutions. The new identity portrays ICMR’s commitment to be responsive to the emerging health challenges through three fundamental differentiators innovation, professionalism and people.”