J&K : Govt to construct 20000 flats for police personnel

Jammu and Kashmir Govt to construct 20,000 residences for state police body of workers on a self-financing basis, an reputable spokesman stated Thursday.

According to the proposal, submitted by way of the home division, 10,000 residences can be built in Kashmir and Jammu divisions every at one or two places, matter to the provision of land.

The proposal was once green-lit by way of the State Administrative Council (SAC), which met right here beneath the chairmanship of Governor Satya Pal Malik on Wednesday, he stated.

The residences are to be built over a duration of 2 years for which state land can be provided by way of the government on nominal fees. They can be allotted to intending police body of workers on self-financing basis.

The spokesman stated a demand survey can be carried out by way of the director general of police to resolve the exact call for of residences. This can be completed by way of December 1.

There are extraordinarily limited housing amenities for the police body of workers. The objective of the proposal is to create affordable housing amenities for quite a lot of classes of police in conjunction with different facilities, he added.