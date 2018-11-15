Latest NewsIndia

J&K : Govt to construct 20000 flats for police personnel

According to the proposal, submitted by way of the home division, 10,000 residences can be built in Kashmir and Jammu divisions every at one or two places, matter to the provision of land.

Nov 15, 2018, 04:53 pm IST
Less than a minute

Jammu and Kashmir Govt to construct 20,000 residences for state police body of workers on a self-financing basis, an reputable spokesman stated Thursday.

According to the proposal, submitted by way of the home division, 10,000 residences can be built in Kashmir and Jammu divisions every at one or two places, matter to the provision of land.

The proposal was once green-lit by way of the State Administrative Council (SAC), which met right here beneath the chairmanship of Governor Satya Pal Malik on Wednesday, he stated.

The residences are to be built over a duration of 2 years for which state land can be provided by way of the government on nominal fees. They can be allotted to intending police body of workers on self-financing basis.

The spokesman stated a demand survey can be carried out by way of the director general of police to resolve the exact call for of residences. This can be completed by way of December 1.

There are extraordinarily limited housing amenities for the police body of workers. The objective of the proposal is to create affordable housing amenities for quite a lot of classes of police in conjunction with different facilities, he added.

Tags

Related Articles

Oct 9, 2018, 06:31 pm IST

ICC Charges Three Cricketers Over Match Fixing

nirmala-sitharaman-say-allegations-army-low-ammunition
Feb 10, 2018, 09:00 pm IST

Defence Ministry sanctions Rs 1487 crore to Army to boost perimeter security

May 5, 2018, 06:50 am IST

11 arrested for smuggling gold in rectum

Jun 29, 2018, 06:21 am IST

Protest against Trump’s immigration policies , over 500 arrested

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close