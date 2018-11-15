See rare and unseen pics of Hottest Actress of Bangladesh

Indian film industry has a number of beautiful and hottest actress who have a huge number of fans all around the world.

But the one we are going to tell you about belongs to India’s neighbouring country Bangladesh.

Her name is Pori Moni and she is burning the internet with fire with her ultra glamorous photos.

Born in 1992 in Bangladesh’s Khulna, she is She made her acting debut in the film through Bhalobasha Shimaheen released on 13 February 2015.

Her first short film Rana Plaza with actor Symon Sadik directed by Nazrul Islam Khan was postponed by the censor board.

She is one of the most beautiful actresses of her country.

Uncountable peoples are crazy for her all over the world.