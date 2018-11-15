Sri Ramayana Express flagged off from Safdarjung station

ri Ramayana Express, a special train covering key destinations associated with the life of Lord Ram, was flagged off on Wednesday from Safdarjung railway station.

During the journey, spanning across a total of 16 days, passengers will get to cover important destinations spread across India and Sri Lanka.

Enthusiastic commuters were seen boarding the train after being greeted by railways personnel to embark on their 16-day long journey.

The pilgrimage circuit consists of two travel components –one each in India and Sri Lanka. After leaving Delhi, the train will make its first stop in Ayodhya followed by Hanuman Garhi Ramkot and Kanak Bhawan temple. The train will then cover the important destinations of Ramayana circuit such as Nandigram, Sitamarhi, Janakpur, Varanasi, Prayag, Shringverpur, Chitrakoot, Nasik, Hampi and Rameshwaram.

According to Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), the tour package will cover all meals, accommodation and wash and change facilities in dharmashalas, all transfers, sight-seeing arrangements and dedicated tour manager of IRCTC who will be travelling with the tourists during the entire tour.

The Ramayana Express train will have an overall capacity for 800 passengers and the tickets have been priced at Rs. 15,120 per person. The Sri Lanka leg of the tour will be charged separately as the passengers opting for Sri Lanka leg of the Ramayana Yatra package can take a flight to Colombo from Chennai.

The 5-night/6-day Sri Lanka tour package will cost from Rs 36,970 per person and the tour package will cover destinations like Kandy, Nuwara Eliya, Colombo and Negombo.