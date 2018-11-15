Suriya’s NGK scheduled as a Republic Day release!

South Indian cinema industry is eagerly waiting for the release of ‘NGK’. The movie directed by Selvaraghavan is currently in the final stages of the shoot.

The last schedule will be commencing this month-end and the makers are planning to wrap up by the entire shoot next month. If things go as per plans, the movie will be hitting screens on January 26, as a grand Republic Day release. An official confirmation in this regard is still awaited.

NGK is a political thriller in which Suriya plays an MLA. It is said to be one of the most challenging roles that the actor has done in his career. Sai Pallavi and Rakul Preet Singh play the two female leads while Telugu actor Jagapathi Babu will be seen as the villain.

Selvaraghavan is a highly revered filmmaker and enjoys a huge fan following among the Tamil audience. As he is teaming up with Suriya for the first time, expectations are on the higher side. The movie was supposed to hit screens much earlier but had to be postponed due to being various reasons.

NGK’s technical crew comprises of music director Yuvan Shankar Raja, cinematographer Arvind Krishna and editor Prasanna GK. SR Prabhu of Dream Warriror Pictures is funding the movie.