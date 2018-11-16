Congress still crying how a ‘chaiwala’ became Prime Minister, says Narendra Modi

Addressing a rally in poll-bound Chhattisgarh’s Ambikapur, Modi said, “It has been nearly four and a half years and these people have still not come to the terms that I am the PM. They are still crying, how can a ‘Chaiwala’ become PM?”.

PM Modi said the leaders of the Congress party are unable to sleep and continue to ask how a tea seller could steal the country’s highest chair of governance from them.

“These people still have not come to terms that I am the PM. It has been nearly four and a half years. They are still crying: How can a ‘chai wala‘ become the PM? Now they say a ‘chai wala‘ became PM because of one great person,” Modi said, taking a jibe at the Congress for saying it was because of Jawaharlal Nehru that a tea seller could become PM in India.

Referring to Congress leader Shashi Tharoor’s remark that today India has a “Chaiwala” as prime minister because Nehru made it possible, Modi said that he would also say the same if Congress can elect a non-Gandhi president for five years.

“They say a ‘Chaiwala’ became PM because of one great person. I want to challenge them, let some good leader of Congress outside of the family become the party president for 5 years, then I will say that Nehru ji really created a truly democratic system there,” Modi said.

Speaking at the relaunch of his book on the eve of Jawaharlal Nehru’s birth anniversary, Tharoor had said, “If today we have a Chaiwala as prime minister, it is because Nehru ji made it possible to create the institutional structures through which any Indian can aspire to rise to the highest office in the land.”

The prime minister also took on Congress president Rahul Gandhi for attacking him over his demonetisation move and said that only one family is “crying” for that.

“No one from those sitting here is not crying over demonetisation but only one family is crying,” the prime minister said.