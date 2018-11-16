Latest NewsInternational

Police seizes 190kg cocaine hidden in banana shipment

Nov 16, 2018, 03:32 pm IST
Less than a minute

New Zealand police  seized 190 kg (420,000 pounds) of cocaine with a street value of up to NZ$36 million ($25 million or Dh91m) that arrived in Auckland in a shipment of bananas, the country’s largest-ever drug bust.

A 41-year-old man was arrested in neighbouring Australia in connection with the seizure, New Zealand authorities said in a statement. Police put the street value of the cocaine at between NZ$28 million and NZ$36 million ($19 million-$25 million).

The haul followed an Australian investigation into an organised crime group. Officials there said a potential shipment of illicit drugs was heading to Auckland, New Zealand’s largest city, after leaving Balboa, Panama, on Aug. 4.

The shipment arrived in Auckland on Aug. 20. Authorities inspected the container and found five duffle bags on top of banana boxes that contained 190 blocks of cocaine, each weighing around a kilogramme.

The joint investigation between New Zealand and Australian authorities concluded in the past 24 hours with the arrest of the unidentified man in Sydney, the statement said.

Police said the drugs were destined for Australia.

Tags

Related Articles

Jul 7, 2017, 10:31 pm IST

Airtel’s network down in Delhi-NCR,users unable to make calls and texts

mohanlal-and-dr.-biju
Jul 10, 2018, 08:46 pm IST

Not Everyone Can be an Aamir Khan or Kamal Hassan; Director Dr. Biju Lashes Out at Mohanlal

Jun 15, 2018, 06:13 pm IST

BSNL’s Eid and FIFA offers are Potential Jio-Killers. Read to Know More

Jan 22, 2018, 08:52 pm IST

New 300cc Hero motorcycle nearing production

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close