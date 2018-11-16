Professor Anju Seth becomes first woman director of IIM Calcutta. Anju an alumnus of IIM Calcutta has thus become the first woman to be a director of the institute.

Professor Seth has most recently held the position of Pamplin Professor of Management at Virginia Tech, USA. Prior to joining Virginia Tech, she was Professor of Business Administration at the University of Illinois.

She completed her Ph.D. from the University of Michigan. She has received numerous awards for her teaching and research and is on the editorial board of many scholarly journals.