Market capitalisation of 7 of top 10 firms gain by Rs 2.31 lakh crore

Mumbai: Combined market capitalisation(m-cap) of 7 out of the 10 most valuable companies in India saw a increase of Rs 2.31 lakh crore in market valuation during the previous, holiday-shortened week. During the week, the BSE Sensex rose by 1,289.46 points, or 1.62 percent. Markets were closed on Thursday due to Maharashtra Day.

The gainers were Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Infosys, and ITC. Meanwhile, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Bajaj Finance, and Hindustan Unilever experienced a decline in their market worth.

Market capitalisation or ‘market cap’ is a measure used to evaluate the total value of a publicly traded company. It is calculated by multiplying the current share price of the company by the total number of outstanding shares. In essence, market capitalisation represents the theoretical value of a company.

Reliance Industries’ market capitalisation soared by Rs 1,64,959.62 crore, reaching Rs 19,24,235.76 crore. Bharti Airtel’s valuation climbed Rs 20,755.67 crore to Rs 10,56,029.91 crore, while ICICI Bank added Rs 19,381.9 crore, bringing its total valuation to Rs 10,20,200.69 crore.

HDFC Bank’s valuation rose by Rs 11,514.78 crore to Rs 14,73,356.95 crore, and Infosys added Rs 10,902.31 crore to reach Rs 6,25,668.37 crore. ITC’s market cap increased by Rs 2,502.82 crore to Rs 5,38,294.86 crore, and State Bank of India added Rs 1,160.2 crore, reaching Rs 7,14,014.23 crore.

On the downside, Bajaj Finance lost Rs 15,470.5 crore in value, bringing its market cap down to Rs 5,50,726.80 crore. Hindustan Unilever’s valuation declined by Rs 1,985.41 crore to Rs 5,45,845.29 crore, and TCS shed Rs 1,284.42 crore, ending the week with a valuation of Rs 12,45,996.98 crore.

Reliance Industries retained its position as the most valuable company, followed by HDFC Bank, TCS, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Infosys, Bajaj Finance, Hindustan Unilever, and ITC.