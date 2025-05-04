Know health benefits of steamed food

Nutrient Retention:
Vitamins and Minerals: Steaming helps retain essential vitamins and minerals that can be lost through other cooking methods like boiling or frying. Water-soluble vitamins such as Vitamin C and B vitamins are particularly preserved.
Antioxidants: Steamed vegetables often maintain higher levels of antioxidants compared to those that are boiled.
Reduced Fat Content:
No Need for Oil: Steaming doesn’t require the use of cooking oils or fats, making the food lower in calories and healthier for the heart.
Less Saturated Fat: By avoiding added fats, steamed food helps in reducing the intake of unhealthy saturated fats.
Enhanced Digestion:
Gentler Cooking: Steaming breaks down food fibers gently, making it easier to digest compared to fried or heavily cooked food.
Preserved Enzymes: Certain enzymes beneficial for digestion are preserved better in steamed food.
Lower Cholesterol Levels:
No Cholesterol Addition: Since steaming doesn’t require fats or oils, it helps in managing cholesterol levels better.
