Big Ticket Abu Dhabi Draw: Keralite wins Dh25 million

Abu Dhabi: An Indian national, Thajudeen Kunju won the grand prize of Dh25 million in the Big Ticket Series 274 draw. Thajudeen Kunju, a resident of Trivandrum, Kerala, has won the fortune with ticket 306638 that he purchased on April 18.

Alongside the jackpot, four other lucky participants, Abdul Mannan, Aquline Verita, Meena Koshy, and Saifuddin Koonari, were selected through the Big Win Contest and invited to the live draw. Each of them won cash prizes.

Also Read: Oil companies announces revised jet fuel prices

During April, Big Ticket is offering Dh25 million, alongside weekly cash draws, luxury car giveaways, and the Big Win Contest. There is also a special offer running all month long – buy two tickets and get two free. Every week, five winners walk away with Dh150,000 through Big Ticket’s weekly e-draws. Every ticket purchased in April qualifies for these draws, with winners announced every Thursday.

This month, Big Ticket is also giving away two luxury cars. The Range Rover Velar will find its new owner on May 3, while the BMW M440i will be won on June 3. Tickets are available online or at counters located in Zayed International Airport and Al Ain Airport.