UAE Lottery: 7 participants win Dh100,000 each

Dubai: The UAE Lottery announced results of its 11th Lucky Day draw (Draw No. 250503). Seven lucky participants won Dh100,000 each under the guaranteed prizes category. Meanwhile, the Dh100-million jackpot continues to remain up for grabs.

This week’s winning numbers in the days section were: 27, 3, 16, 10, 24, and 17, while the month number was 12. To clinch the grand jackpot, players must match all six days numbers in any order, along with an exact match of the month number.

The draw delivered big wins in the guaranteed category. With this week’s results, the number of winners who have bagged Dh100,000 since the launch has risen to 97.

The seven lucky winners of this draw, each winning Dh100,000, hold the following Lucky Chance IDs:

DG8391804

CT7084766

BB2695605

BW4742744

CS6919472

DA7737058

CW7311739