Coal production in India touch 81.57 million tonne in April

New Delhi: Coal production in India during April 2025 reached 81.57 million tone. This is an increase over the 78.71 MT produced in the corresponding period of the previous year.

According to Coal Ministry, coal production in the country rose by 3.63 per cent in April 2025 compared to the same period last year. India’s coal production and dispatch witnessed steady growth in April 2025.

Production from captive/other entity mines during April 2025 (FY 2025–26) stood at 14.51 MT (provisional), registering a significant rise from 11.46 MT recorded during the same period last year. India’s total coal dispatch in April 2025 reached 86.64 MT (provisional), a steady increase from 85.11 MT recorded in April 2024.

Also Read: UAE Lottery: 7 participants win Dh100,000 each

As of April 30, 2025, the coal stock held by coal companies witnessed a notable surge, reaching 125.76 MT in FY 2025–26, compared to 102.41 MT during the corresponding period of the previous year. At Coal India Limited (CIL) alone, the total coal stock stood at 105 MT in FY 2025–26, marking a 22.10 per cent growth over the 86.60 MT recorded during the same period last year. This reflects an impressive annual growth rate of 22.8 per cent.

India achieved a historic milestone by crossing one billion tonnes of coal production on March 20 in FY 2024–25, surpassing the previous fiscal year’s 997.83 million tonnes (MT). With the fifth-largest coal reserves and as the second-largest consumer, coal remains crucial—contributing 55 per cent to the national energy mix and fuelling over 74 per cent of total power generation.