Union government imposes 20% export duty on parboiled rice, milled rice

New Delhi: The Union government has imposed a 20 per cent export duty on parboiled rice and certain types of milled rice varieties. The export duty came into effect on May 1. The export duty covers parboiled rice, both GI recognized & other varieties and “Other Rice” under specific customs classifications, including semi-milled or wholly milled rice, whether or not polished or glazed.

Earlier in October 2023, Indian government lifted most export curbs that had been in place since September 2022, while continuing the ban on broken rice exports. On the same day, the government slashed the Customs duty on parboiled rice from 10 per cent to zero, and also removed the $490 per tonne Minimum Export Price (MEP) on white rice. These changes were approved following a high-level inter-ministerial meeting.

India had first moved to restrict rice exports in September 2022 by banning the export of broken rice. This was followed by the imposition of a 20 per cent duty on white rice exports. The ban resulted in India’s non-basmati rice exports dropping to 11.12 million tonnes in the 2023-24 fiscal compared with 17.79 million tonnes in 2022-23.