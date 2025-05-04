UPI transactions hit record high in April

New Delhi: The number of daily Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions in the country rose to 596 million in April. It was at 590 million in March. The value of these transactions were Rs 79,831 crore. It was at Rs 79,910 crore. Data released by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) showed this.

Transactions worth Rs 24 lakh crore were carried out in April, down from Rs 24.8 lakh crore in the previous month. This is the 12th consecutive month to record payments above Rs 20 lakh crore.

Meanwhile, UPI transactions in April this year fell by 2 per cent to 17.89 billion, while the transaction value decreased by 3 per cent to Rs 23.95 trillion. In March, the volume reached 18.3 billion and the value stood at Rs 24.77 trillion, marking a 14 per cent and 13 per cent rise, respectively, from February. April 2025 numbers showed a 34 per cent increase in volume and a 22 per cent rise in value compared to the same month last financial year.

Immediate Payment Service transactions also declined by 3 per cent to 449 million in April, compared to 462 million in March. This was 405 million in February. In value terms, it saw a 7 per cent drop to Rs 6.22 trillion in April, from Rs 6.68 trillion in March. The numbers stood at ?5.63 trillion in February.

The daily transaction count for April was 14.98 million, up from 14.89 million in March, translating into a value of Rs 20,722 crore in April and Rs 21,542 crore in March. Interestingly, the April numbers showed an 18 per cent decline in volume compared to April 2024, while value grew by 5 per cent.

Fastag transactions rose slightly to 383 million in April 2025, from 379 million in March. The value also increased to Rs 6,801 crore, compared to Rs 6,800 crore in March. In February, the transaction count was 384 million, with a value of Rs 6,601 crore. The April numbers saw a 17 per cent increase in volume and a 22 per cent rise in value compared to April 2024. Daily transactions in April increased to 12.75 million, compared to 12.23 million in March and 13.71 million in February. Daily value also rose to Rs 227 crore, up from Rs 219 crore per day in March.

Aadhaar Enabled Payment System (AePS) transactions fell by 16 per cent to 95 million, compared to 113 million a month earlier and 94 million in February. In value terms, this was a 13 per cent decline to Rs 26,618 crore in April, compared to Rs 30,539 crore in March. The value in February was Rs 24,410 crore.

The daily transaction count stood at 3.18 million, compared to 3.65 million in March. AePS transactions saw a 2 per cent increase in volume and a 6 per cent rise in value compared to the same period last year.