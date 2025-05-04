Deloitte projects India’s economic growth at 6.5–6.7%

New Delhi: International rating agency, Deloitte projected India’s economic growth at 6.5-6.7 per cent for the current fiscal. Deloitte estimated India’s GDP growth at 6.3-6.5 per cent for FY25.

Meanwhile, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has revised India’s GDP growth. The international agency predicted India’s GDP growth to remain above 6 per cent. The 2025 World Economic Outlook (WEO) report released by IMF showed this.The report pegs the Indian economy to grow at 6.2 per cent in Fiscal Year 2025-26 and 6.3 per cent in 2026-27.

Earlier international rating agency, Fitch has revised its GDP growth forecast for India. The agency, slashed the FY25 projection by 10 basis points to 6.20%. Additionally, the FY26 GDP growth forecast has been cut by 10 basis points to 6.40%. For FY27, Fitch has pegged India’s GDP growth forecast at 6.30%.

Also Read: Union government imposes 20% export duty on parboiled rice, milled rice

The Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee India’s GDP forecast for the fiscal year starting April 1, lowering it to 6.5% from the previously projected 6.7%. In the previous central bank policy meeting, which was also the first under the new RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra, the MPC had estimated India’s FY26 GDP growth at around 6.7%.

Meanwhile, India’s economic growth rebounded in the December quarter after a slowdown in September but remained below the previous fiscal year’s pace. GDP grew 6.2% in Q3 FY25—the slowest since Q4 FY23, except for Q2 FY25’s revised estimate of 5.6%. The National Statistics Office (NSO) has projected 6.5% GDP growth for FY25.