3 soldiers killed after Army vehicle falls into gorge in Jammu and Kashmir

Srinagar: Three Army personnel died when their vehicle skidded off the road and plunged into a 700-foot-deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramban district on Sunday. The three soldiers who died were identified as sepoys Amit Kumar, Sujeet Kumar and Man Bahadur and their bodies were being retrieved from the gorge.

Also Read: Big Ticket Abu Dhabi Draw: Keralite wins Dh25 million

The army truck was a part of the convoy moving from Jammu to Srinagar along NH 44. The Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and local volunteers launched rescue operations, which are currently ongoing.