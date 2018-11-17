Bride-to-be Isha Ambani looks stunning in wedding festivities: See Pics

Isha Ambani’s wedding festivities will reportedly kick start today. For the first event, the gorgeous bride-to-be is seen dressed in an Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla ensemble.

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani is all set to tie the knot with Anand Piramal, son of Ajay Piramal of the Piramal Group, this winter. The duo will get married on December 12 and the ceremonies will be performed in accordance with Indian traditions, customs and culture at the Ambani’s Mumbai residence, Antilia.

According to a report in Aaj Tak, Isha’s wedding festivities will kick start today at the Ambani residence. The also report stated that Isha will take blessings from her grandmother Kokilaben Ambani which will be followed by a dandiya night.

For the event, the bride-to-be chose to wear a beautiful peach coloured lehenga with multi-colour thread and mirror work designed by ace designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. She accessorised her look with a gorgeous kundan neckpiece, a sleek maang tikka and drop earrings.

Isha styled her hair in loose curls. Her on-fleek winged eyeliner and nude lips made her look even more beautiful.

Take a look at the pictures below: