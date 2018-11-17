CoA Sends this Strong Message to Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli doesn’t seem like a man who will have any problems with himself being a part of any controversy, but the latest controversy he has caught himself in seems to be stretching itself a bit too far.

In a video that went viral, Kohli reads out the comment, which says Kohli is overrated, adding: “I enjoy watching English and Australian batsmen more than these Indian.”

Kohli promptly rebukes the cricket lover and asks him to leave the country: “I don’t think you should live in India, go and live somewhere else. Why are you living in our country and loving other countries? I don’t mind you not liking me, but I don’t think you should live in our country and like other things. Get your priorities right.”

It is these remarks which have upset the Supreme Court appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) and according to a Mumbai Mirror report, a CoA member had a conversation with Kohli about his conduct as a captain.“He was told to be humble, in his interactions both with the press and the public,” a COA official was quoted as saying by Mumbai Mirror.

Kohli has already reached Australia for the upcoming series which begins on November 21 with the T 20.