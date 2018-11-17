Ex. BJP Leader’s Son to Contest as Congress

The Congress has set the stage for a prestige battle in Jhalrapatan seat, fielding ex-BJP leader Jaswant Singh’s son Manvendra Singh against Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje.

Manvendra is among 32 names announced by the Congress in its second list of candidates for Rajasthan assembly elections.

Manvendra, MLA from Sheo in Barmer district, had quit the BJP last month and joined the Congress. He had accused the BJP’s top leadership of ill-treating his father.

Jaswant Singh had contested the last Lok Sabha elections from Barmer as an Independent and lost. The former finance minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government ended his four-decade association with the BJP and has the state BJP under Raje of targeting him and his family.

The second list was released by the Congress general secretary and in-charge of Rajasthan Mukul Wasnik. The opposition party had declared 152 candidates in the first list on Thursday night.

The state will go to polls on December 7 and the counting of votes will be held on December 11.