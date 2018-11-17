Latest NewsRecipe

Paneer Tikka Roll Recipe

Nov 17, 2018, 01:43 pm IST
1 minute read
Paneer-Tikka-Roll

Ingredients Of Paneer Tikka Roll
For Paneer Tikka:

  • 12-13 cubes Paneer
  •  1/2 Cup Curd
  • 1 tsp Salt
  • 1 tsp Red Chilli Powder
  • 1 tsp Coriander Powder
  • 1/2 tsp Ginger-Garlic Paste
  • 1 tsp Garam Masala
  • 1/2 tsp Kasoori Methi
  • 1 tsp Besan
  • 1 Nos Green Capsicum
  • 1 Nos Onion
  • 1/2 tsp Chaat Masala
  • 1 tsp Oil
  • 1/2 tsp Lemon Juice

For Parantha Wrap:

  • 2 Cups Maida
  • 1 tsp Salt
  • 1 tsp Corn flour
  • 2 tsp Ghee
  • 1 Cup Milk
  • 1 Nos Egg
  • Green Chillies
  • Tomato Sauce

How to Make Paneer Tikka Roll

  • Prepare Paneer Tikka:
  • Take paneer cubes in a bowl.
  • Add curd, salt, red chilli powder, coriander powder, ginger-garlic paste, garam masala, kasoori methi, besan along with green capsicum, onion, chaat masala and oil.
  • Mix all of this together thoroughly.
  • Add lemon juice to the mixture and leave aside for 30 minutes.
  • After 30 minutes, put the paneer cubes, capsicum and onion in skewers one by one.
  • Grill the skewers at 200 degree C for 20-25 minutes.

Prepare Parantha Wrap:

  • Take maid in a bowl, add salt, corn flour and ghee.
  • Mix thoroughly.
  • Add some milk to prepare a dough of it.
  • Cover the dough in a transparent sheet and leave aside for an hour.
  • After an hour, take the dough and make small roundrels of it
  • Flatten the roundrel like a roti and put it on a pan to make a parantha.
  • Pour some ghee and break an egg on the pan and cook the parantha over it.
  • Place the egg paratha on a plate and put onion, green chillies, grilled paneer and capsicum over it. Garnish with tomato sauce.
  • Roll the paratha with the stuffing in an absorbent paper and serve hot.

Tags

Related Articles

Nov 15, 2018, 04:29 pm IST

Israel: Defence Minister resigns over Gaza ceasefire

Nov 5, 2018, 10:00 am IST

PM Modi becomes Latest Trend-Setter Among Youngsters

Jul 20, 2018, 01:21 pm IST

(video)Barack Obama Can Dance! Watch His Cool Moves

Oct 11, 2018, 08:40 pm IST

Lone BSP Minister in JD(S)-Congress Government in Karnataka Resigns

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close