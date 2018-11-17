Paneer Tikka Roll Recipe

Ingredients Of Paneer Tikka Roll
For Paneer Tikka:
- 12-13 cubes Paneer
- 1/2 Cup Curd
- 1 tsp Salt
- 1 tsp Red Chilli Powder
- 1 tsp Coriander Powder
- 1/2 tsp Ginger-Garlic Paste
- 1 tsp Garam Masala
- 1/2 tsp Kasoori Methi
- 1 tsp Besan
- 1 Nos Green Capsicum
- 1 Nos Onion
- 1/2 tsp Chaat Masala
- 1 tsp Oil
- 1/2 tsp Lemon Juice
For Parantha Wrap:
- 2 Cups Maida
- 1 tsp Salt
- 1 tsp Corn flour
- 2 tsp Ghee
- 1 Cup Milk
- 1 Nos Egg
- Green Chillies
- Tomato Sauce
How to Make Paneer Tikka Roll
- Prepare Paneer Tikka:
- Take paneer cubes in a bowl.
- Add curd, salt, red chilli powder, coriander powder, ginger-garlic paste, garam masala, kasoori methi, besan along with green capsicum, onion, chaat masala and oil.
- Mix all of this together thoroughly.
- Add lemon juice to the mixture and leave aside for 30 minutes.
- After 30 minutes, put the paneer cubes, capsicum and onion in skewers one by one.
- Grill the skewers at 200 degree C for 20-25 minutes.
Prepare Parantha Wrap:
- Take maid in a bowl, add salt, corn flour and ghee.
- Mix thoroughly.
- Add some milk to prepare a dough of it.
- Cover the dough in a transparent sheet and leave aside for an hour.
- After an hour, take the dough and make small roundrels of it
- Flatten the roundrel like a roti and put it on a pan to make a parantha.
- Pour some ghee and break an egg on the pan and cook the parantha over it.
- Place the egg paratha on a plate and put onion, green chillies, grilled paneer and capsicum over it. Garnish with tomato sauce.
- Roll the paratha with the stuffing in an absorbent paper and serve hot.
