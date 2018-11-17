Latest NewsRecipe

Popcorn Shrimp Recipe

Nov 17, 2018, 02:59 pm IST
Less than a minute

Ingredients Of Popcorn Shrimp

  • 1 kg cleaned, de-viened shrimps
  • 1 tsp black pepper
  • 1/2 tsp cumin powder
  • 1/2 tsp red chilli powder
  • 1/2 tsp amchoor powder
  • 1/2 Cup cream
  • 2 eggs
  • 1 Cup flour
  • 1/2 cup (ground coarse) corn meal
  • Oil to fry

How to Make Popcorn Shrimp
1. Marinate the shrimps with salt, pepper, cumin, red chilli, amchoor powder for about 10-15 minutes.
2. Whisk the eggs along with the cream.
3. Add the shrimps to the egg mix. Roll the shrimps in flour and corn meal.
4. Then fry crisp in hot oil.

