Popcorn Shrimp Recipe

Ingredients Of Popcorn Shrimp
- 1 kg cleaned, de-viened shrimps
- 1 tsp black pepper
- 1/2 tsp cumin powder
- 1/2 tsp red chilli powder
- 1/2 tsp amchoor powder
- 1/2 Cup cream
- 2 eggs
- 1 Cup flour
- 1/2 cup (ground coarse) corn meal
- Oil to fry
How to Make Popcorn Shrimp
1. Marinate the shrimps with salt, pepper, cumin, red chilli, amchoor powder for about 10-15 minutes.
2. Whisk the eggs along with the cream.
3. Add the shrimps to the egg mix. Roll the shrimps in flour and corn meal.
4. Then fry crisp in hot oil.
