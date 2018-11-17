Popcorn Shrimp Recipe

Ingredients Of Popcorn Shrimp

1 kg cleaned, de-viened shrimps

1 tsp black pepper

1/2 tsp cumin powder

1/2 tsp red chilli powder

1/2 tsp amchoor powder

1/2 Cup cream

2 eggs

1 Cup flour

1/2 cup (ground coarse) corn meal

Oil to fry

How to Make Popcorn Shrimp

1. Marinate the shrimps with salt, pepper, cumin, red chilli, amchoor powder for about 10-15 minutes.

2. Whisk the eggs along with the cream.

3. Add the shrimps to the egg mix. Roll the shrimps in flour and corn meal.

4. Then fry crisp in hot oil.