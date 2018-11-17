“Those Pictures Were For My Eyes Only”: Tanuj on Akshara’s Leaked Pics

In a shocking incident of cybercrime, some private pictures of Akshara Haasan wearing inner-wear have been leaked on social media, and have now gone viral. Daughter of famous actor Kamal Haasan and Sister of Shruti Haasan, Akshara had made her acting debut with the movie Shamitabh in 2015.

Akshara is not someone who generally makes headlines for any controversial stuff, but her leaked photos in which she is seen taking selfies wearing inner-wear has left everyone shocked.

Now, it is being said that Akshara’s ex-boyfriend Tanuj Virwani will be questioned by the Mumbai Police regarding the leak. Tanuj revealed that Akshara had sent him those pictures, but it wasn’t him who leaked it. Tanuj said:

“Akshara and I were dating for 4 years, from 2013 – 2017. She had sent me those pictures in 2013”.

He added that the pictures were meant for his eyes only.

“But they were for my eyes only. And I certainly haven’t let them out. I used to see those pictures and delete them”.

“Even I had sent her as many pictures during that period. There was an exchange of not just pictures but SMS and WhatsApp texts too. It is really unfortunate that it all had to come out this way,” he added.