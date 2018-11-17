Vodafone Rolls Out 100% Cashback Offer .Do not Miss this!

Earlier, Reliance Jio had introduced 100 percent cashback on select prepaid recharge plans. Vodafone seems to have decided to take on Jio, as they have launched a new offer for its prepaid subscribers where the telco is offering 100 percent cash back on recharges. There is, however, a small catch, as the offer differs across telecom circles.

The 100% cashback amount will be divided into Rs 50 vouchers and this offer can be availed only via the company’s My Vodafone application. That said, Vodafone has launched this cashback offer in almost all the circles, but the tariff plans eligible for the offer differ with every circle. In most of the circles, Vodafone is providing this 100% cashback offer on its three recharges- Rs 399, Rs 458 and Rs 509.

The Rs 399 prepaid recharge provides a user eight Rs 50 vouchers, while the Rs 458 and Rs 509 delivers a user nine and ten vouchers respectively. These Rs 50 vouchers will be credited to user’s account and they can be accessed via My Vodafone app.