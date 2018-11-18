Grab these Phones at Awesome Price in Flipkart’s ‘Mobiles Bonanza’ sale

Flipkart is all set to launch its Mobile Bonanza sale next week, where customers can avail deals and discounts on a number of smartphones. As a part of the sale, Flipkart will be providing deals on handsets from brands such as Asus, Xiaomi, Realme, Nokia, Google, and more.

Consumers with HDFC Bank credit cards will be able to get these smartphones at no-cost EMIs. They will also be able to get Flipkart’s complete mobile protection plan starting at Rs 99, which will cover accidental screen damage, theft, water damage and much more. Here are some of the lucrative deals you can get.

Flipkart has listed the Samsung Galaxy On6 4GB/64GB at Rs 9,990 during the sale, the device is currently priced at Rs 11,990. The Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1can be bought at Rs 9,999 for the 3GB/32GB variant (originally priced at Rs 10,999) and Rs 10,999 for the 6GB/64GB variant (originally priced at Rs 14,999).

Realme 2 Pro and Realme C1 have made the list starting at Rs 13,990 and Rs 7,999, respectively. Xiaomi’s Poco F1 is being listed at Rs 20,999, which is also the devices selling price meaning there is no discount on the said phone. However, the company is offering an additional Rs 2,000 off on exchange. There are much more in this deal. Check out the Flipkart app soon. So are you ready for it?