Manohar Parrikar knows Rafale deal secrets: Congress

Congress accused that Former Defence Minister and current Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar has knowledge of Rafale deal secrets. Parikar knows a “whole lot of things” about the controversial Rafale fighter jet deal, Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said.

Asked to substantiate an allegation by state Congress President Girish Chodankar that the BJP national leadership had not been able to replace the ailing Parrikar as CM because the latter knew “dirty secrets” about the Rafale deal cracked during his tenure, Surjewala said that Parrikar “knows a whole lot of things”.

“Parrikar had refused to endorse the completely conspiratorial decision to enrich Dassault Aviation at the cost of state exchequer,” he said.

The Congress has been demanding the resignation of Parrikar, suffering from pancreatic cancer, as the Chief Minister on account of his ill health.