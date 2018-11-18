Security Forces Kills two Terrorists in Encounter

Two terrorists were neutralised by security forces in an encounter in Rebban area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district on Sunday. The bodies of the terrorists have been recovered from the site of the encounter, however, their identities are yet to be ascertained.

According to an official statement by the Jammu and Kashmir police, a search operation was launched by the police at dawn today. As the operation was underway, the terrorists fired upon the forces. The police retaliated to the firing, resulting in an encounter.

“Based on a credible input about the presence of terrorists, a cordon and search operation was launched by the police and security forces at the strike of dawn today in Rebban area of Zainapora in District Shopian,” Jammu and Kashmir Police said.