This charity association donates medicines worth Rs 15 Lakhs to diabetics

UAE based Umm Al Quwain Charity Association has donated Dh78,300(Nearly Rs 15 Lakhs) worth of medicines to 12 low-income diabetics from different nationalities.

The fund, which was spent from January 1 till November 18, 2018, was used in providing the monthly prescription medicines to eligible diabetic patients whose case and documents have been verified.

Eissa Ali Bulheul, director of the association, said the gesture was part of their charity programmes to help vulnerable people of all religions, nationalities, and ethnic backgrounds.

“Medicines for diabetes are so costly that some patients cannot afford to buy them, and that ends in dangerous health complications for them,” Bulheul said.

Sheikh Marwan bin Rashid Al Mualla, chairman of the society, is closely following all these cases, the director, said. “He also gives much attention to all the charity programmes that benefit the poor and needy and boost solidarity nationwide.”

The association has distributed winter clothes of different sizes to 200 low-income families in the emirate and nationwide.

“The timely winter clothes is part of the ‘Touch of Warmness’ initiative, which falls in line with the Year of Zayed campaign,” Bulheul said, adding that a number of charitable projects are lined up for several other underprivileged individuals and communities.

Located at Al Ruadah area, the organisation can be reached at +971 6 7640330.