Airtel introduces new prepaid recharge plan with 105GB 4G data and voice calls

Airtel India has launched new Rs. 419 prepaid recharge plan.The newly-launched prepaid plan will take on Reliance Jio’s Rs. 349 prepaid plan which comes with 70 days of validity and 105GB of total 4G data.

The Airtel Rs. 419 prepaid recharge plan comes with 1.4GB of high-speed daily data, unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls, 100 SMS per day and a validity of 75 days. In order to compete with Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel has just started offering truly unlimited voice calls without any FUP limits to its users and the Airtel Rs. 419 prepaid recharge plan is no exception.

In comparison, Reliance Jio’s Rs. 349 prepaid plan comes with 1.5GB of daily data, unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls, 100 SMS per day and a validity of 70 days. Subscribers also get a free subscription to Jio Suite apps including JioMusic, JioCinema, JioMovies and more.

Airtel also has the Rs. 399 prepaid plan which offers similar benefits such as 1.4GB of high-speed daily data, unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls, 100 SMS per day but it comes with a validity of 70 days.

Moreover, select users also get 84 days of validity on the same plan but the availability is limited to only segmented users while the Airtel Rs. 419 prepaid recharge plan is an open market one.