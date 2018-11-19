Amritsar blast: Punjab CM points finger at Pakistan

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh revealed that initial investigations suggested the grenade used in the attack on Nirankari Bhawan was similar to the ones manufactured by the Pakistani Army Ordnance Factory.

Three persons including a preacher were killed and over 20 injured when two-motorcycle borne men threw a grenade on a religious congregation on Sunday.

The attack took place inside the Nirankari Bhawan’s prayer hall at Adliwal village near Amritsar’s Rajasansi, an incident which the police are treating as a ‘terrorist act’.

“The grenade attack at the Nirankari Bhawan seemed to carry Pakistan’s signature, with initial investigations indicating that the grenade used was similar to the ones being manufactured by the Pakistani Army Ordnance factory,” Amarinder said.

The chief minister has announced a reward of Rs 50 lakh for anyone providing information on those involved in the blast that left three persons dead, officials said. He said the police had recovered similar HG-84 grenades from a terror module busted by the Punjab Police last month, indicating a high probability of the involvement of inimical forces from across the border.

He said the National Investigation Agency (NIA) was also helping in the investigations and certain leads had been unearthed.