Birthday Special: Latest Sizzling Pics Of Sushmita Sen

Nov 19, 2018, 11:33 am IST
Former Miss Universe and actress Sushmita Sen, who has entertained audiences with films like Sirf Tum and Biwi No 1, is fabulous at 43. This year, Sushmita featured in headlines for her relationship with Rohman Shawl and her fabulous posts (too many to count) for her daughters Renee and Alisah. Sushmita was last seen on the big screen in Nirbaak in 2015 and the actress confirmed she is reading scripts and will announce her next project soon.

Let’s have a look at her sizzling pics:

