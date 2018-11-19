Man escaping unhurt after goods train goes over him – Watch Video

A middle aged man, yet to be identified, had a marvellous escape in Andhra Pradesh when he lie down under a train and let it go over him. did a risky feat of trying to cross a railway track under a stationary goods train.

The train suddenly moved when he was in the middle of the two wheels. He rescued himself by lying down on the track till the train moved past him.

The strange incident happened at Anantapur railway station in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday. An onlooker captured the scene on his mobile phone and it later went viral on social media.

The man was trying to cross the track right at the station, to avoid walking a long distance to take the safe foot-over-bridge. A 23-bogie goods train was stationary at the platform. As he went under it to cross over to the other side, the train suddenly started moving. He cleverly lay down between the tracks. The train crossed him in about 50 seconds. He then got up, picked up his slippers and climbed on to the platform.

Passengers waiting on the platform admonished the man for the risky deed. The videoshows him explaining his point. However, the police did not register any case, as they feel there was no offence in the man’s deed.

Miraculous escape for man who came under goods train at #Anantpur railway station #AP; those who filmed & those who watched were both not amused and told him trying to take shortcuts doesn't always work @tweetsreekanth_ @ndtv pic.twitter.com/IAaDzCBwaj — Uma Sudhir (@umasudhir) November 18, 2018

Police said they had no official information about the episode but had verified it after the video had gone viral on social media.

“The incident is confirmed. We are trying to identify the man,” Anantapur Railway Police Inspector Mohan said.

A railway official said the man could survive the risky feat because it was a goods train. Had it been a passenger train, he would have faced the risk of toilet water falling on him and suffocating him.