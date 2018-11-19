Latest NewsIndiaBusiness

RBI governor will appear before parliamentary committee

Nov 19, 2018, 04:24 pm IST
Less than a minute

Reserve Bank of India governor Urjit Patel will appear before a Parliamentary committee.   On this month 27 Patel will appear before Financial Standing committee. Committee chairman M.Veerappa Moily confirmed this. The committee comprises of 31 members including former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

It is assumed that many core questions will be discussed by the committee. The impact of demonetization on the economy, the current status of the economy all these will be taken into consideration. The apex bank has expressed its difference of opinion in the case of reserve money.

Tags

Related Articles

Indian athletes suspended from CWG 2018
Apr 13, 2018, 08:56 am IST

CWG 2018: 2 Indian players suspended and sent home

Nov 20, 2017, 08:22 pm IST

BREAKING NEWS: Four RSS workers injured in party conflict

Aug 13, 2018, 07:04 pm IST

Supreme Court approves colour coding of vehicles as per fuel type

popular-actress-escapes-molestation-attempt
Jan 29, 2018, 10:18 am IST

Teenage girl molested in train, Timely act of the girl saved her from further mishap

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close