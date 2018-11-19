RBI governor will appear before parliamentary committee

Reserve Bank of India governor Urjit Patel will appear before a Parliamentary committee. On this month 27 Patel will appear before Financial Standing committee. Committee chairman M.Veerappa Moily confirmed this. The committee comprises of 31 members including former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

It is assumed that many core questions will be discussed by the committee. The impact of demonetization on the economy, the current status of the economy all these will be taken into consideration. The apex bank has expressed its difference of opinion in the case of reserve money.