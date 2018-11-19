WATCH: Kagiso Rabada’s Delivery Falls Way off Target.

Kagiso Rabada is one of the most feared bowlers of modern day cricket. The South African seamer has got pace, accuracy and is deadly with his movement. But then even the best in the business can bowl the delivery that looks most ridiculous. Here is one such instance where the fiery bowlers landed way off target.

During the one-off Twenty20 International (T20I) against Australia on Saturday at the Carrara Oval in Queensland, he bowled a shocking delivery that left batsman Glenn Maxwell and his teammates in splits. Watch the video here:

Kagiso’s delivery didn’t land anywhere near the batsman and went towards the point fielder. It was obvious that the skilled bowler failed to grip the ball and slipped off his hand.