Latest NewsSports

WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan in the Promo of Hockey WC Anthem Composed by A R Rahman

Nov 19, 2018, 11:17 am IST
Less than a minute

India is going to host World Cup Hockey for the third time after Mumbai in 1982 and New Delhi in 2010. Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman has released the promo video of the Hockey World Cup anthem featuring Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan. In the theme track, which is titled “Jai Hind, Jai India” Rahman has collaborated with Gulzar who penned the lyrics. Watch the video here:

Tags

Related Articles

May 21, 2018, 03:28 pm IST

Tripura floods killed six and 3000 families evacuated

Nov 11, 2018, 06:21 pm IST

Chhattisgarh elections: Some key facts on voters, contestants, constituencies

ammas-pet-scheme-way-gain-mileage-bjp
Feb 24, 2018, 01:53 pm IST

Is Amma’s pet scheme a way to gain mileage for BJP?

Jun 1, 2018, 09:06 am IST

Gang murdered old-woman after confusing ‘Cr’ with Crore in Bank Passbook

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close