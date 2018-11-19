WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan in the Promo of Hockey WC Anthem Composed by A R Rahman

India is going to host World Cup Hockey for the third time after Mumbai in 1982 and New Delhi in 2010. Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman has released the promo video of the Hockey World Cup anthem featuring Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan. In the theme track, which is titled “Jai Hind, Jai India” Rahman has collaborated with Gulzar who penned the lyrics. Watch the video here:
Presenting the promo for 'Jai Hind India' the song for Hockey World Cup 2018 with @iamsrk and wonderful musicians who have collaborated for this track. https://t.co/MqzMPZGUXG@nupur_mahajan @Naveen_Odisha #HeartBeatsForHockey #AbBasHockey #HWC2018 #BToSProductions #Nayanthara
— A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) November 18, 2018
