Even Outside Cricket Field, Pakistan Loses to India

Fans have been dying to see an India-Pakistan match although the two nations don’t quite produce competetive cricket anymore. Barring the odd final of Champions trophy, India has been the dominant team for most part and now.

Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) had filed a compensation claim against the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) before the International Cricket Council (ICC) Disputes Resolution Committee for India’s refusal to play Pakistan in bilateral series. The ICC dispute panel on Tuesday dismissed PCB’s compensation case against BCCI.

In the process, the PCB had sought damages from BCCI to the tune of US$70m and the case had last come up for a three-day hearing between October 1-3 this year

“Following a three-day hearing and having considered detailed oral and written submissions, the Dispute Panel has dismissed the PCB’s claim against the BCCI. The judgement is binding and non-appealable,” ICC press release stated.

The matter, sources say, is now closed. To PCB’s credit, the board’s former chairman Shaharyar Khan had voiced an opinion that Pakistan stood no chance against India in this matter, which has now turned out to be true.