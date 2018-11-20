Fuego Volcano again erupted

In Guatemala, Fuego volcano has erupted for the fifth time this year, sending bursts of ash and lava down the mountain.

The Disaster Management Agency said, a red alert has been issued and some 4,000 people were taken to temporary shelters as a precaution. Dozens of residents are being sheltered in tents at a Stadium in Escuintla.

The agency said a column of ash rose about a kilometre above the crater and areas around the volcano, near Guatemala City, were under a barrage of gas-ash and fiery rocks.