Samsung set to launch world’s first four-camera smartphone

Samsung Galaxy A9 is the world’s first smartphone with a quad rear camera setup

Nov 20, 2018, 12:47 pm IST
Samsung is all set to launch Galaxy A9 in India. The smartphone, which was originally unveiled last month in Malaysia, is the company’s (and world’s) first to have an insane four camera lenses at the back. After the Galaxy A7 (which comes with three lenses at the back), the Galaxy A9 would be Samsung’s second camera-centric smartphone to make its way to India.

The smartphone has also been confirmed to be available on both Flipkart and Amazon India. However, there’s still a lot more to find out, including availability, special offers, and of course, price.

Samsung Galaxy A9 is the world’s first smartphone with a quad rear camera setup, it is expected to launch in the mid-range premium segment, which has seen a great interest in the last couple of years.

Coming to the biggest highlights of the Samsung Galaxy A9, it comes with a quad camera set up at the rear which includes a 24-megapixel main rear camera with f/1.7 aperture and LED flash, a 10-megapixel wide-angle lens with f/2.4 aperture, an 8-megapixel 120-degree ultra wide camera with f/2.4 aperture and a 5-megapixel depth camera with f/2.2 aperture.

Moreover, the Samsung Galaxy A9 also features a 6.3-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity display with 1080×2220 pixels resolution, Octa Core Snapdragon 660 SoC coupled with Adreno 512 GPU, up to 8GB of RAM, a 24-megapixel front camera and a 3800mAh battery with adaptive fast charging. The Samsung Galaxy A9 price in India hasn’t been confirmed yet, however, the smartphone is expected to come with a starting price of Rs. 39,000.

