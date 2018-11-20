WATCH: After Winning Against Pakistan by 4 Runs, NewZealand Players Does Bhangra

Pakistan has quite the record of losing matches from positions where it seems they cannot lose. New Zealand managed to pull off one such dramatic four-run win over Pakistan in the opening Test of the three-match series at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Monday.

Chasing a target of 176 runs in the second innings, Pakistan looked like strong contenders to bag a win despite losing three early wickets. Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Hafeez and Haris Sohail put in an 82-run stand to stabilise the chase.

At one stage Pakistan held seven wickets in hand and needed 46 more runs. But it lost 7-41 after lunch on day four to hand the Kiwis an epic four-run win. New Zealand bowlers led by Patel (5-59), fast bowler Neil Wagner (2-27) and Ish Sodhi (2-37) bowled out Pakistan for 171. After the victory, the NewZealand players celebrated with a Bhangra in the dressing room. Watch the video here: