1984 anti-Sikh riots: convict gets death sentence

The court awarded death penalty to a convict in 1984 anti-Sikh riots. The Delhi Patiala House Court pronounced the death sentence for Yashpal Singh and announced life imprisonment for another convict Naresh Sherawat in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case.

The verdict pronounced in the Tihar Jail due to security concerns and attack on the convicts on the premises of the Delhi court. A large security deployment was made outside.

The two were convicted on November 15 for killing two young Sikhs in Delhi’s Mahipalpur area after the murder of erstwhile Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The two convicts, Naresh Sherawat, and Yashpal Singh were held guilty of killing Hardev Singh and Avtar Singh. The complaint against the two was filed by Hardev Singh’s brother, Santokh Singh. Even though the Delhi Police had closed the case in 1994 for lack of evidence. However, it was further investigated by a Special Investigation Team (SIT).

This is the first sentencing in the case after the Special Investigation Team (SIT) took over the probe in 2015.