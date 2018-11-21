Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh wedding reception : See Pics

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are hosting the first of their wedding receptions in Bengaluru tonight. The big bash is scheduled to take place at The Leela Palace in Bengaluru. After this reception, Deepika and Ranveer will host another party in Mumbai on November 28. For the reception tonight, Deepika and Ranveer are expected to wear Sabyasachi creations. Stay with us as we bring you live updates from Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s wedding reception party at The Leela Palace in Bengaluru.

.@deepikapadukone and @RanveerOfficial look every bit royal at their wedding reception in Bengaluru. Sigh! ?? pic.twitter.com/gSwuvGA62K — Ananya Bhattacharya (@ananya116) November 21, 2018