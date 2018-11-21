Latest Newscelebrities

Nia Sharma's sizzling pics are breaking the internet like a storm

Nov 21, 2018, 10:26 am IST
Nia-Sharma-hot

Nia Sharma is one of the sexiest actresses. The small screen actress who gained recognition with the role of Manvi in a daily soap Ek Hazarron Mein Meri Behna is in headlines again.

Once again she has taken over the social media by a storm with this gorgeous version. One of the most talented and hottest stars of the small screen as well as the big screen, she has only evolved for good. Treating her fans with her sizzling Instagram posts, she manages to hog headlines every time.

Recently she was seen in wearing a grey one-piece dress with yellow stilettos, which complimented her well from every angle. Her heavy earrings with subtle makeup simply add more to her natural beauty. Slight tone of Mascara and nude lipstick is like icing on the cake.

Let’s have a look at the pictures below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

How would you define life without Instagram ATM? #curiosities

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Ready eh?

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Bling it on! If you liked it, then you should’ve put a ring on it!

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on

