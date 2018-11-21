Latest NewsDiseases & RemediesIndiaBusiness

Patients save up to 15,000 crores, union minister says

Nov 21, 2018, 04:36 pm IST
Less than a minute

Patients across the country have saved around 15,000 crore rupees under the government’s initiative of ensuring ‘Affordable, Quality Medicines for All’.

Chemicals and Fertilisers Ministry has taken the step of fixation of ceiling prices and Maximum Retail Prices of essential and lifesaving drugs. This has resulted in patients saving over 5,000 crore rupees since then. In addition to approximately 10 lakh heart patients saving around 8,000 crore rupees since fixation of ceiling prices of coronary stents. Around 1.5 lakh knee patients saved around 2,000 crore rupees since price fixation of knee implants.

Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilizers, Mansukh Lal Mandaviya said that it is a big step in ensuring that no citizen suffers due to lack of affordable and good quality medicines.

