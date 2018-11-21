Sri Lanka: political catastrophe worsens

The political situation in Sri Lanka is becoming worst. The island nation is facing a political crisis for more than three weeks now with no stable government in charge. The new government of Mahinda Rajapaksa has faced two no-confidence motions but has refused to resign by terming the motion invalid.

Meanwhile, former Finance Minister under Ranil Wickremesinghe government has asserted that Sri Lanka is on the brink of economic anarchy and chaos as never experienced before. The current situation has undermined Sri Lanka’s credibility in global markets and risked its ability to service future debt. He said that in the absence of a legitimate government, there is no legal way to meet public expenditure and obligations of the state from 2019 as the vote of account has not been passed.