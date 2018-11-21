Latest NewsInternational

US President support daughter Ivanka amid email scrutiny

Nov 21, 2018, 11:25 am IST
US President Donald Trump has defended daughter and adviser Ivanka Trump over her use of personal email for official business. He told reporters outside the White House that there was no deletion of emails by her daughter. Trump said that his daughter Ivanka’s email wasn’t classified like Hillary Clinton and they weren’t d like Hillary Clinton. He also said, her daughter did not hide her emails.

He said former Secretary of State and his opponent in the 2016 Presidential election Hillary Clinton send 33,000 emails. However, the President focused on the differences between the actions of Clinton and his daughter.

Trump’s remarks come after media reports that Democrats in the House of Representatives plan to investigate Ivanka Trump’s case.

The case is similar to that of Clinton, whose use of personal email led to an FBI investigation and harsh criticism by Trump during the election campaign.

