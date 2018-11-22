Latest NewsBeauty

Aloe Vera For Thinning Hair

Nov 22, 2018, 09:16 am IST
Less than a minute
beauty-hacks-surprising-benefits-of-aloe-vera

You Will Need

  • 2 tsp aloe vera gel

Prep Time

  • 5 minutes

Processing Time

  • 30 minutes

Process

  • Extract about 2 teaspoons of gel from an aloe vera leaf. You can do this by slicing the leaf with a knife and simply scooping the gel out.
  • Blend the gel so that it gets to a smooth consistency.
  • Start massaging the gel into your scalp with your fingertips.
  • After massaging your scalp for about 5 minutes with the gel, leave it on for an additional 25 minutes.
  • Rinse it out with warm water.

How Often?

  • Twice a week.

Why This Works

  • Aloe vera contains proteolytic enzymes that help heal and repair dead skin cells. This helps stimulate hair growth from dormant hair follicles, increasing hair volume. Daily consumption of aloe vera juice is also recommended to help promote hair growth.

