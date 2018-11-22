Aloe Vera For Thinning Hair

You Will Need

2 tsp aloe vera gel

Prep Time

5 minutes

Processing Time

30 minutes

Process

Extract about 2 teaspoons of gel from an aloe vera leaf. You can do this by slicing the leaf with a knife and simply scooping the gel out.

Blend the gel so that it gets to a smooth consistency.

Start massaging the gel into your scalp with your fingertips.

After massaging your scalp for about 5 minutes with the gel, leave it on for an additional 25 minutes.

Rinse it out with warm water.

How Often?

Twice a week.

Why This Works