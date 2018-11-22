Latest Newscelebrities

Bhumi Pednekar set the internet on fire with her sizzling pic

Nov 22, 2018, 01:59 pm IST
Bhumi Pednekar set the internet on fire with her hot and sexy photos and videos. Appearing in a sexy new photo, Bhumi looks gorgeous in a white color towel gown and red color lipstick, which make anyone sweep off their feet. Bhumi Pednekar’s bold avatar has received a lot of compliments and praise from her fans. Bhumi Pednekar captioned the photo, “Cause I wear red lipstick to bed ?? #wednesday #hello #love #redlips”

Actor’s latest photo is too hot to handle as her attitude in the picture can make anyone fall for her. Her red lips were looking very attractive and big black bold eyes shoot the moon in hearts.

