Former Mizoram CM’s Grandson faces sexual harassment charge

Mizoram’s former Chief Minister T Sailo’s grandson faces sexual harassment charges. As per allegations, the former CM’s grandson Zodinliana Sailo has physically harassed a 24-year-old youth in the capital city of Aizawl.

An FIR has been lodged against Zodinliana by the mother of the victim who stated that the incident took place on the midnight of September 7. On that night, two groups of youths, of which one was led by the accused Zodinliana had celebrated his bachelor party at a bar named Lyrics Karaoke Lounge. When after a tiff at the bar, police arrived at the bar but the victim said that he does not want to lodge a police campaign stating it as a minor incident.

Sailo’s grandson came to the victim’s place once again and tricked him to get into the car. They travelled for some distance and then on nearing the Salem Veng locality, the Zodinliana asked his other friend, who was also in the car, to go out. The incident that followed is stated by the victim’s mother. In her words, “At this point, my son is harassed using pistol, sticks, Taser, body bags and bottles. They tore his T-shirt and told him to take his remaining clothes off. As he feared for his life, my son did as he was told.”

Following this, she added, that the accused clicked photos of the naked body of the accused and said, “We will keep you in the body bag and take it somewhere no one will know, as we have done many times in the past.” The sexual harassment of the victim also comprised of forcing him to indulge in a number of sexual acts after which they returned his clothes and let him get down from the car.

The victim’s mother, after the incident, lodged an FIR. Police took statements from both the parties and conducted a medical report of the victim as well. But after an inquiry into the matter, the victim’s mother says that the police are now asking them not to proceed further in the case. They are rather asking them to reach at an agreement in their “traditional” way.